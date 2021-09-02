Trayce Jackson-Davis named Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Sophomore All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the leading returning scorer in the Big Ten, has been named first-team 2021-22 Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports.

He started all 27 games last season and was the only high-major player to average at least 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds during last season. He was fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), second in rebounding (9.0), fifth in field goal percentage (51.7) and blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2). In league games only, he finished third in scoring (18.4), second in rebounding (9.2), fourth in field goal percentage (50.6) and blocked shots (1.4) and third in minutes played (34.2).

He is the first returning first, second, or third team All-American for the Hoosiers since Calbert Cheaneyin 1993. Under first-year head coach Mike Woodson, Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers to two wins over a professional Serbian Basketball team, BC Mega, in mid-August in the Bahamas. The former Indiana Mr. Basketball and Center Grove High School graduate posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in game two after posting 21 points and nine boards in the first game. He averaged 16.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in the two contests.

As a freshman at IU, he averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds. Last year did not count for a year of eligibility for all NCAA athletes due to COVID. The Hoosiers will open the 2021-22 season against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Jackson-Davis Career Honors 2020-21: Third Team All-American (NABC, Sporting News, USBWA), Honorable Mention All-American (AP), All-Big Ten (1st Team, Media and AP; 2nd Team Coaches), Wooden Award Finalist, Karl Malone Award Finalist, two-time Big Ten Player of the Week, All-Maui Invitational

2019-20: Third Team All-Big Ten (Coaches and Media), All-Big Ten Freshman Team (Coaches), USBWA Freshman of the Week (2/24), Preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Preseason Newcomer of the Year, five-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Indiana Challenge MVP