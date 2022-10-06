Earlier this year, Jackson-Davis opted out of the 2022 NBA Draft to return to Indiana for his fourth season which instantly put the Hoosiers as one top teams in the Big Ten heading into this upcoming year.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year as chosen by a select media panel, the Big Conference announced Thursday. He is the first Hoosier to receive the honor since Cody Zeller prior to the 2012-13 season.

The Greenwood, Ind., native also was one of three unanimous selections on the 11-player preseason All-Big Ten squad.





2022-23 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*

Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, SR., F, INDIANA

Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa

HUNTER DICKINSON, JR., C, MICHIGAN

Malik Hall, Sr., F Michigan StateJamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota

Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State

ZACH EDEY, JR., C, PURDUE

Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin

2022-23 BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS

*Additional honoree due to tie





Jackson-Davis enters the year ranked 15th all-time at IU in scoring (1,565), 19th in scoring average (16.9), ninth in rebounds (797), seventh in blocked shots (178), and seventh in field goal percentage (55.8%).

During the 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, he averaged 25.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest on 34-of-51 shooting (66.7%) from the floor. Jackson-Davis broke five program records during the tournament run, including: single game points (31), single game made field goals (15), total points (76), total made shots (34) and total rebounds (25). He was named All-Tournament for his efforts.

He was named a third-team All-American as a sophomore, earned All-District honors each of the last two seasons, and has been a third-team, first-team and second-team All-Big ten choice in his first three campaigns with the Hoosiers.

The former Mr. Basketball winner ranked among the Big Ten leaders in points per game (18.3; 6th in the Big Ten), rebounds per game (8.1; 6th), field goal percentage (58.9%; 4th), free throws made (147; 5th), free throws attempted (218; 2nd) and total blocked shots (81, t-1st) in 35 starts for the Hoosiers in his third season on campus.

Jackson-Davis anchored a Hoosier defense that was ranked as the most efficient in the league by KenPom (24th in the nation) and held opponents to a league-low 39.6% shooting from the floor. Jackson-Davis has recorded 32 double-doubles and two 30-point/10-rebound performances in his career.

He was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today and The Almanac.

The Hoosiers will appear in front of fans for the first time this Friday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville.

Indiana opens the season with an exhibition matchup against Marian at 3 p.m. ET on Oct. 29 at home.