Here is a full breakdown on where Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino currently sit in this latest mock draft.

In the latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Full 2-Round Projections by Bleacher Report Lead Scout/NBA Draft Analyst Jonathan Wasserman, he lists both Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino as two players that could heard their name called in late-June.

Indiana currently sits at at 2-4 in the Big Ten with a 11-6 record overall. While the Hoosiers, as a team, have a goal of winning a Big Ten Championship and achieving much more success this post-season, both Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino have been picking up steam in a few 2023 NBA Draft boards this offseason.

In this latest mock draft, it lists freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino being selected in the first round at the No. 25 spot to Houston Rockets (via Bucks) and senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis being selected in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans) at the No. 53 spot.

Hood-Schifino has been great for the Hoosiers this season and has stepped up as Indiana's primary ballhandler with senior guard Xavier Johnson going down this past December. He is currently averaging 13.4 points and 4.5 assists per game this season for Indiana.

Hood-Schifino ranks fourth among all freshmen in the Big Ten in scoring (13.4 points per game), first in assists (4.5), fourth in rebounds (4.4), and fifth in made 3-pointers per game (1.6).

Here is what Wasserman had to say about Hood-Schifino:

"Averaging 19.3 points and 5.0 assists over Indiana's last six games, Hood-Schifino could be playing himself into the 2023 draft. Though turnover-prone, he's showcased impressive passing IQ for a 6'6" ball-handler, and he's been effective and accurate getting into his pull-up and connecting from deep, having made 22-of-50 threes and 45.5 percent of his 77 dribble jumpers."

Jackson-Davis, however, has been the leader for the Hoosiers like expected he would be this season. He is Indiana leading scorer and rebounder this season averaging 17.4 points abd 9.9 rebounds per game. He recently posted third-straight double-double (seven total) for the second time this season.

Jackson-Davis is one of two Power 5 players (Zach Edey; Purdue) to average at least 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game this season.

Here is what Wasserman had to say about Jackson-Davis:

"Post scoring and pick-and-roll finishing will still represent Jackson-Davis' calling cards, but obvious improvement to his passing could give him a valued differentiator skill."

Indiana plays at Illinois this Thursday at 8:30 PM ET on FS1.