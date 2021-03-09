He is a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, given to the nation's top power forward, and the Wooden Award, the nation's top player. He was also named a Third Team All-American by Sporting News.

Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named All-Big Ten First Team by the media and All-Big Ten Second Team by the coaches on Tuesday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana University sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named third team All-American by The Sporting News and first team All-Big Ten in a vote by the media and second team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches.

He is the first Hoosier to be named All-American and first team All-Big Ten since Yogi Ferrell was honored in 2016. He is the 46th player in IU history to be named an All-American.

Fourteen of those players were selected in multiple years and Don Schlundt, Kent Benson and Calbert Cheaney are the only former Hoosiers to be named All-Americans in three seasons.

The Greenwood, Ind. native and former Mr. Indiana Basketball (2019) at Center Grove High School is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.1), second in rebounding (9.0), fifth in field goal percentage (51.5) and blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2). In league games only, he finished third in scoring (18.4), second in rebounding (9.2), fourth in field goal percentage (50.6) and minutes played blocked shots (1.4) and is third in minutes played (34.2). He also is third in the nation in free throws made (147) and first in attempts (222).

He also has had 10 double-doubles this season and 22 in his career. He also is the only Hoosier in the last 25 years to post three 25-point, 15 rebound games in his career (Nebraska, at Minnesota, at Florida State.

He is a finalist for the Karl Malone Award given to the nation's top power forward, and the Wooden Award.

The Hoosiers will play Rutgers in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 11.