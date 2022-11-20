For the second time this weekend, Trayce Jackson-Davis has led the Hoosiers in typical All-American fashion. The Hoosiers went up against the Redhawks of Miami (OH) cruising past them in a 86-56 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Jackson-Davis was the leading scorer, finishing with a 17-point and 10-rebound double-double. The Hoosiers now move to 4-0 with the victory as they head back to Bloomington for two non conference games this upcoming week.

Jackson-Davis continued his early season dominance with his first double-double of the season. Most of Jackson-Davis’s production came in the first half after playing a total of 25 minutes. The Indiana forward recorded his double-double in the first 20 minutes of play, scoring 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. Jackson-Davis played 14 minutes in the first half but saw just 10 minutes of action in the second half due to Indiana’s increasing lead.

Jackson-Davis was projected to be an All-American type player this season and through four games he's done exactly that. Jackson-Davis leads Indiana in pretty much all offensive categories being Indiana's main offensive weapon. Jackson-Davis has the most points, rebounds, field goals made, blocks, and has recorded the most minutes out of any player this season. This doesn't come as much surprise considering Jackson-Davis’s career but for head coach Mike Woodson, his performance on Friday and Sunday shows how good he's been this season.

“The last two games they came from the big and went big-to-big, and he is starting to figure it out and get the ball into the right areas where we can play offense. I mean, it comes out when he is doubled. Sometimes he is able to beat the double-team with his offensive play. So, I mean, he is playing pretty good right now for us. We've got to keep him playing at a high level,” Woodson said.



