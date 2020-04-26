Trayce Jackson-Davis announces return for sophomore season
The Indiana basketball program received good news when Trayce Jackson-Davis announced on Sunday that he would be returning for his sophomore season and bypass the NBA Draft process.
Year 2 🤞🏽🔴⚪️ #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/tLeBSWnlar— TJD (@TrayceJackson) April 26, 2020
Trayce Jackson-Davis averaged a team-high 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while being named Third Team All-Big Ten and finishing second in Big Ten Freshman of the Year voting. Jackson-Davis also finished with 11 double-doubles and set the Indiana freshman record in rebounds in a single-season (270).
With his return, Jackson-Davis will become one of the best returning players in the Big Ten and be in a small group of preseason favorites for First Team All-Big Ten as well as in the conference Player of the Year conversation.
Indiana was destined for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 this past year before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus.
