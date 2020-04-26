The Indiana basketball program received good news when Trayce Jackson-Davis announced on Sunday that he would be returning for his sophomore season and bypass the NBA Draft process.





Trayce Jackson-Davis averaged a team-high 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while being named Third Team All-Big Ten and finishing second in Big Ten Freshman of the Year voting. Jackson-Davis also finished with 11 double-doubles and set the Indiana freshman record in rebounds in a single-season (270).

With his return, Jackson-Davis will become one of the best returning players in the Big Ten and be in a small group of preseason favorites for First Team All-Big Ten as well as in the conference Player of the Year conversation.