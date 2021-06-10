Transfers Kramer, Buckley and McCullough II discuss future at Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
DL Weston Kramer, WR Camron Buckley and DB Deland McCullough II talked to the media on Thursday about their decisions to transfer to IU and the upcoming 2021 season.
"Talking to coach Peoples and coach Allen, I just thought that this was the right place for me," Kramer said.
The 6-foot-one 290-pound defensive lineman previously played at Northern Illinois for four years. NIU was his only offer out of high school, he said, and while he wished he could have played at a higher level when he was younger, Kramer also clarified that he is focused on the present.
"Be part of the defense here; it's gonna be pretty exciting," Kramer said.
Kramer's defense in the run game is his most vital asset, but he also looks to be versatile in improving his pass-rushing game too.
"I've been pretty good in the run game over the past few years," Kramer said. "My pass-rushing game has been improving too as well, but my strength in the run game is what I see myself doing well at."
While Kramer may not have received an offer from a Big Ten program out of high school, his hard work and dedication at NIU have presented this new opportunity for him.
"When I was at Northern Illinois, I trained very hard every day," Kramer said. "I always just tried to make myself better at everything I did. I think it just led to me playing well at NIU and getting an opportunity to come out here."
Buckley is another transfer who will also be wearing cream and crimson. Coming to IU was a business decision, he said, and when asked to elaborate on what made it that, Buckley talked about a variety of reasons.
"I love what this team is doing, I love what coach Allen's doing, [what] coach Heard's doing with the receiver core. And we have a great quarterback coming back so just to come in and be a part of this offense means a lot," Buckley said. "I'm gonna make the best of it."
Buckley previously played at Texas A&M but already had a relationship with coach Heard as he recruited Buckley out of high school. That was one of the factors in why Buckley chose IU, he said.
"[Coach Heard] recruited me out of high school when he was at Ole Miss so I had a good relationship with him," Buckley said. "That's another reason I came here because I already knew the coaching staff."
Buckley played more as an inside receiver at Texas A&M with the ability to play outside, but said his role offensively at IU will be flipped.
"Coach just told me I'll be outside with the ability to go inside, which is opposite where I was at A&M where I was predominantly inside with the ability to go outside."
But when asked if he could play both, Buckley said that he was versatile and capable.
Buckley suffered a knee injury in the past while at A&M but gave an update on his status.
"I'm back 95% right now," Buckley said. "I feel real good."
McCullough II, who transferred from Miami (Ohio), was the final player out of the trio to speak to the media on Thursday.
Like Kramer, McCullough II now has an opportunity to play at a higher level and is excited, he said.
"I've always dreamed of playing on a big stage and this is something that I'm hoping that I can take full advantage of and go out there and show everybody what I can do," McCullough II said.
Like dreaming of playing on a big stage, McCullough also had dreams of playing at IU, he said.
"When my dad was coaching here, we were here for six seasons and I fell in love with it when I was young here in Bloomington; IU football and everything, just the atmosphere. It just became a reality here within the last couple of months."
McCullough is excited that his dad can coach him at this level but expects him to be a fair coach when they both step foot in the building, he said.
"It's exciting when you have your dad right around the corner, especially being on the same staff and everything," McCullough said. "When we're in this building I expect him to be a coach more than he is my dad."
McCullough II's role offensively for the upcoming season will be primarily as a safety.
"Mostly I'll be a safety," McCullough II said. "That is what they have planned for me and I have no problem with that. I'm happy."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.