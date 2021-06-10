Transfers Kramer, Buckley and McCullough II discuss future at Indiana

DL Weston Kramer, WR Camron Buckley and DB Deland McCullough II talked to the media on Thursday about their decisions to transfer to IU and the upcoming 2021 season.

"Talking to coach Peoples and coach Allen, I just thought that this was the right place for me," Kramer said.

The 6-foot-one 290-pound defensive lineman previously played at Northern Illinois for four years. NIU was his only offer out of high school, he said, and while he wished he could have played at a higher level when he was younger, Kramer also clarified that he is focused on the present.

"Be part of the defense here; it's gonna be pretty exciting," Kramer said.

Kramer's defense in the run game is his most vital asset, but he also looks to be versatile in improving his pass-rushing game too.

"I've been pretty good in the run game over the past few years," Kramer said. "My pass-rushing game has been improving too as well, but my strength in the run game is what I see myself doing well at."

While Kramer may not have received an offer from a Big Ten program out of high school, his hard work and dedication at NIU have presented this new opportunity for him.

"When I was at Northern Illinois, I trained very hard every day," Kramer said. "I always just tried to make myself better at everything I did. I think it just led to me playing well at NIU and getting an opportunity to come out here."