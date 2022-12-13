Indiana head coach Tom Allen is heading into his second consecutive season not knowing who will play quarterback for the Hoosiers next year. After a devastating injury to Dexter Williams that will likely see him miss all of next season, Allen and offensive coordinator Walt Bell are on the prowl for a new leader of their offense.

A couple of things you should know: It's likely Indiana will target a dual-threat quarterback over a gunslinger. The struggling offensive line, while gaining momentum following the hire of former Wisconsin O-line coach Bob Bostad, still is surrounded by question marks.

With Jaylin Lucas likely being your lead back next season, having that other run threat in the backfield to compliment your dynamic All-American can only help. Allen has boasted about how how a mobile quarterback can open up the offense in so many different ways.

The only way I see Allen and Bell pursuing a pro-style quarterback is if the fit is there, and that is few and far between.