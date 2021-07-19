 TheHoosier - Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 offensive linemen
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-19 09:23:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 offensive linemen

Wanya Morris
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The transfer portal has slowed down slightly as we head into summer, but with so many players changing schools rankings are a must. Here is my rating of the top 10 offensive linemen who have switched schools this cycle.

*****

*****

1. Wanya Morris, Oklahoma 

The former Tennessee standout has a chance to be a first-team All-American at Oklahoma. He’s that good.

*****

2. Cain Madden, Notre Dame

Madden is a mauler from Marshall who is good enough to start on almost any team but the fact he will have to battle at Notre Dame makes me like him better.

*****  

3. Jahmir Johnson, Texas A&M

The Vols implosion is a national title contenders dream as Johnson can help offset some talented losses on the offensive line for the Aggies.

*****  

4. Obinna Eze, TCU

He’s still raw but not as raw as he was out of high school and the Memphis transfer has a chance to raise his stock in a huge way at TCU. The NFL is taking notice.

*****  

5. Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

Anyone who can start at LT for LSU has talent and he’s going to plug right in at RT for the Wildcats.

*****  

6. Doug Nester, West Virginia

The Rivals250 high school prospect is coming back home to West Virginia after choosing Virginia Tech out of prep. He’s an important cog in this offensive line immediately.

*****

7. Zach Carpenter, Indiana

Carpenter was a bit of a reach for Michigan — not much of one but a little bit — and he’s going to be a great fit for a Tom Allen-led team.

*****  

8. Bryan Hudson, Louisville

Hudson is another Rivals250 kid returning home as he chose Virginia Tech out of high school like Nester did. And Louisville really needs the OL help.

*****  

9. Dillon Gibbons, Florida State

Florida State needs offensive linemen badly and Gibbons comes from Notre Dame with quite a bit of potential.

*****  

10. Eric Wilson, Penn State 

The Harvard transfer is a good one and will impact right away when he arrives on campus as the OL depth at Penn State isn’t great. He’s a surefire starter to me.


