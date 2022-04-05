Transfer Portal: Potential Indiana basketball transfer additions

As the offseason is now officially underway, the transfer portal is already a busy place across the country. Nearly 1,100 names are in the portal and that number will only rise in the coming weeks.

Indiana added three players through the transfer portal a season ago and will look to make some roster additions the same way this offseason.

But, there are still many questions surrounding the current makeup of the Hoosiers and who exactly will stay or go. The two biggest decisions looming are with Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis. It is expected Jackson-Davis will test the NBA Draft waters while it's 50/50 on what Thompson will decide.

With Covid giving every player an extra year of eligibility and the one-time transfer run allowing players to play immediately following their first time transferring, Indiana will have to navigate those waters as well.

Below is an early look at some of the realistic transfer options for Indiana, with noted contact if Indiana has reached out.