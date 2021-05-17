Transfer center Michael Durr commits to Indiana
Indiana landed a commitment from USF transfer Michael Durr, he announced on Monday. He has two years of eligibility left.
Durr previously committed to Virginia Tech before de-committing earlier last week.
Durr averaged 8.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game this past season.
Originally from Atlanta, Durr has a prior relationship with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond, he told TheHoosier.com.
The 7-foot and 250-pound center started 85 of 87 games during his South Florida career. He played in 19 games in 2020-21, missing three games due to injury.
His 7.9 rebounds per game led to a rebound rate of 16.8 percent which was second in the American Athletic Conference. He also ranked second in the conference in offensive rebound rate (11.9) and third in defensive rebound rate (22.9). He also averaged 2.9 offensive rebounds per game.
For his career, he averaged 6.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. He has 20 games of 10+ points in his three seasons.
Rivals national analyst and USF insider Russ Wood gave his take on Durr's game.
"Durr scores mostly around the rim, has good touch and can make jump hooks over either shoulder. He is an effective area rebounder at both ends of the court, good defender, good mobility. He has average vertical athleticism."
