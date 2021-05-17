Transfer center Michael Durr commits to Indiana

Indiana landed a commitment from USF transfer Michael Durr, he announced on Monday. He has two years of eligibility left. Durr previously committed to Virginia Tech before de-committing earlier last week. Durr averaged 8.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 26.4 minutes per game this past season. Originally from Atlanta, Durr has a prior relationship with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond, he told TheHoosier.com.

Indiana has landed USF transfer Michael Durr. (USF Athletics)