It's been just under two months since Indiana’s season ended in the NCAA tournament as we head into the summer months waiting for the Hoosiers to take the court once again in late fall. It is still relatively early in the off-season with Indiana being active in the early stage of the portal but with a few remaining spots on the roster, we can take of look at what the Hoosiers currently have and what pieces they will receive at the start of the 2023 season.



Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) smiles as she exits the game during the second half of the Indiana versus Purdue women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

WHO'S LEAVING?

Indiana losing four players from this past year's team. The biggest loss for Indiana is the reigning All-American and recent top-10 WNBA draft pick, Grace Berger. Berger alongside Mackenzie Holmes, led the charge this past season for the Hoosiers and was their biggest weapon. She is coming off her fourth straight season averaging more than 10 points per game as she averaged 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists this past year. Berger is obviously Indiana's biggest loss and it will be hard to replace her but it was bound to happen as her talent was clearly ready for the next level. The other three players that are leaving were role players for coach Teri Moren. Alyssa Geary will not return due to graduation after having transferred over to Indiana from Providence for her fifth and final year as a graduate transfer.



Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

Kiandra Browne and Mona Zaric are also leaving the team after both entered the portal shortly after the season ended. Browne entered the portal back on March 29 and then later announced that she would be transferring to Duquesne University. Browne spent the past two seasons with the Hoosiers appearing in 30 games last year. Zaric announced that she would enter her name in the portal on March. 28 one day before Browne did. Zaric averaged 4.6 minutes this season with 1.0 points per game this season playing in 14 games all of which coming off the bench. In her freshman season, Zaric only saw 10 minutes of play with the Hoosiers.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBCbHVmZiE8YnI+IDxicj7wnZCK8J2QovCd kJrwnZCn8J2QnfCdkKvwnZCaIPCdkIHwnZCr8J2QqPCdkLDwnZCn8J2Qnjxi cj7wn5aKOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tpYW5kcmFC P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLaWFuZHJhQjwvYT4gPGJyPvCfk406 IE1vbnRyZWFsLCBRdWViZWMgPGJyPvCfj4A6IEZvcndhcmQ8YnI+8J+Tijog NiYjMzk7MiZxdW90Ozxicj7wn5OdOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v Vkhwa1d1V1BNUiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ZIcGtXdVdQTVI8L2E+PGJyPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EdWtlcz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRHVrZXM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EZ0tWRjE0OGhNIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRGdLVkYxNDhoTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEdXF1ZXNuZSBXb21l biYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChARHVxV0JCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0R1cVdCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTY1Mzc5NzMwODcxMzI4MzU4 ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

WHO'S COMING IN?