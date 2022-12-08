Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
No. 10 Arizona (7-1, 1-1) was able to bounce back from its first loss of the season against Utah with an 81-68 win over Cal last Sunday. The Wildcats will now look to this Saturday where they'll be taking on No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The Hoosiers also took their first loss of the season last week against Rutgers, but they were able to bounce back with a win over Nebraska on Wednesday.
Tommy Lloyd spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of what will be the first ever meeting between Arizona and Indiana.
The test of facing Indiana
Arizona has already faced and taken down two ranked schools in San Diego State and Creighton this season. The Wildcats will have a chance to take down a third ranked team already this season in the Hoosiers, who are off to a similar start to the season as UA.
"Obviously Indiana is a great program and a program I grew up watching and admiring like a lot of young and aspiring basketball coaches," Lloyd said. "It's going to be a great opportunity to compete against them. I think they're in a similar situation that we're in a little bit program wise as you got a coach in their second year and obviously their coach is a lot more experience than I am.
I think you can see the comfort level of the players growing and they have a lot of returning players and they looked great [on Wednesday]."
