Top position battles heading into fall camp

With the opening of fall camp for Indiana, the 2021 season comes with high expectations on both sides of the ball.

Depth and talent surround the field for the Hoosiers, now it's about turning that talent and depth into a bowl victory.

With multiple starters back on both sides of the ball and numerous talented transfers in Bloomington now too, there are still some questions about who starts and who will win out at certain positions before the season opener on September 4.

Here is a look at some of the top position battles entering the season for Indiana and head coach Tom Allen.