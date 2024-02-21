The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect added that Indiana is one of his schools of interest because of the location relative to Cincinnati and the program’s potential upside. Vollmer believes the Hoosiers are a “soon-to-be Big Ten powerhouse” especially after a personal encounter with their new coaching staff and seeing how they recruit.

”I have always thought that Bloomington is a great town after going to a Hoosiers basketball game about a year ago,” said Vollmer, who plans to camp with the Hoosiers in the summer.

Toward the end of the contact period, Indiana extended an offer to one of the upper-tier prospects in the Midwest who is quickly becoming a fast riser. Saint Xavier (OH) ’26 Daniel Vollmer is a true “Athlete” prospect who received an offer from the Hoosiers on January 31.

“The new coaching staff came to my high school a few weeks ago before the dead period,” Vollmer explained. “The coaches came in with positive energy and seemed like they were ready to get to work with rebuilding the program. One thing that I noticed is they did not worry as much about asking me football questions like, ‘What is your bench press? What is your 40-yard dash?’ or how far I can throw the ball. They took the time to ask about my high school experience in general, not just football. I thought this was very unique in today’s world and something you do not get to hear that much as a high school football player.”

Vollmer aligns at quarterback, but is primarily a runner who can deftly elude tacklers, run through contact and maintain good balance in the open field. He can also return kicks. He is highly-productive. Against Elder High School last season, he had 29 carries for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

Right now, the priority for Vollmer is leading his team to a state championship this fall. Vollmer trains weekly with quarterback trainer Tony Pike, who he has trained with since the 7th grade. The Bombers were 7-5 last fall and their season ended after a narrow loss to Archbishop Moeller.

“We have been grinding in the weight room together multiple days a week before school for about a month now,” Vollmer said. “It is also great to see the other coaches there as well at 5:30 in the morning. It truly shows how much they care about their players and even lift with their designated position group.”

Along with Indiana, Vollmer’s offer list includes Miami-Ohio, Akron, Massachusetts, Toledo, and Duke.