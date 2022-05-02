Top-40 forward Xavier Booker lining up visits as strong spring continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind - 2023 top-40 forward Xavier Booker has started to raise eyebrows nationally this spring and his good play continued at the Bill Hensley Run N Slam in Fort Wayne over the weekend.

The Cathedral (IN) forward is playing for George Hill All-Indy basketball again this summer and has put together big performances consistently throughout the first two live periods and followed it up again against more national companion this Weeknd.

Booker has offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Illinois, Notre Dame, LSU, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Purdue, Louisville and Xavier amongst others but now programs like Duke, Kansas and Kentucky have been taking notice and started communication with Booker.

While no coaches were out over the weekend, Booker still put on a show.

"It's the same (with or without coaches). I'm trying to play hard and aggressive to do everything I can to help my team win," Booker said. "I think I've been playing good, had some really good games.

"Most definitely (my confidence is high). My coaches are always on my side and tell me all the time if I make a mistake, just keep going, play through it and play my game and doing my thing."