"He's a multi-positional player, who can score inside and on the perimeter. He is also ultra-competitive," Blythewood coach Zeke Washington also noted. "He is a great basketball player, but an even better person."

"He really rebounds well offensive and has a quick second jump. He is really versatile, can play all over the perimeter. He can play inside and out," Upward Stars Co-Director and Phillips' AAU coach Curtis Wheeler told TheHoosier.com . "Defensively, he is really good at helping and recovering. He's really elite at that."

The Blythewood (S.C.) HS standout runs with Upward Stars on the AAU Circuit. He holds nearly 30 offers including Florida State, Iowa State, Wake Forest, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and Kansas. Auburn, Georgia and North Carolina are a few other programs heavily involved, but yet to offer.

Indiana extended an offer on Tuesday night to emerging 4-star forward Julian Phillips . Phillips is currently ranked as the No. 28 player in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings and is the No. 7 small forward in the class.

At 6-foot-8, Phillips plays both on the perimeter and as a hybrid or stretch-4 forward at the moment. IU head coach Mike Woodson has made it a priority to play a 4-out and 1-in type of offensive system with multiple shooters and playmakers on the floor.

At IU, Phillips would fit that description that Woodson is looking for. While his jumper is still developing, it has become much more consistent over the past year. Now, it's about continuing to have confidence it it.

"Right now he's a 3/4 not the other way around," Wheeler said. "He could really be a 2 because he can shoot it, pass it and handle it. It's just about doing it and being comfortable out there. He plays a lot of 3 and 4, but can play a 5 and a 1 in pinches.

"He's an underrated shooter, but still needs to show improvement in that area. Has a good shot, but needs to shoot more in games. He's relying on athleticism and slashing ability... Shooting on the catch when you're wide open and being more comfortable when you're on your initial catch when you're open."

With his ability to play and guard multiple positions, Phillips' athleticism and versatility allows him to play in different systems and styles of play. He can play in an up-tempo offense but has experience playing in a slow tempo.

"Naturally, because of his athleticism, a more up and down pace," Wheeler said. "But his first year of high school he played inside and that helped him a lot. He can excel in either one, up-tempo or a slow down style of play.

"When it's a high level game, possessions slow down. He's a versatile kid and knows how to adjust. He knows how to play basketball and knows how to think basketball. I think he would excel when the game is even slower."

Both Wheeler and Washington see someone with NBA-level talent and potential thanks to his versatility, athleticism and high IQ. So, what are the next steps in his development?

"Taking more chances and trusting his abilities on the perimeter,. I think he thought he was confined as a post player when he grew," Wheeler said. "So, playing with more freedom and also just focused on creating in space and being more vocal.

"His talent is off the charts. He is oozing with potential. It's crazy to see how talented he is and how good he can become. From an IQ standout, he is thinking a play ahead and we are just trying to get him to vocalize it on the floor, cause that is what the best players are able to do... he does a good job at encouraging guys, but could do a better job of talking guys through certain plays."

"Outside shooting has improved tremendously," Washington said. "He has improved, but he understands that he has to get better, so perimeter shooting and guarding multiple positions."

Rivals' National Analyst Jamie Shaw recently saw Phillips in the On The Radar Sweet 16 AAU event and broke down his game.

"In an event that was riddled with high caliber big men, it was the 6-foot-8 wing who really stood out on the boards," Shaw said. "Our No. 28 ranked prospect in the 2022 Rivals150 has a quick first jump and an elite second jump. His anticipation, his determination and his length and athleticism allow him to crash the offensive glass with a purpose. Phillips also showcased the ability to score the ball on the offensive end, creating for himself."