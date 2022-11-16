Class of 2024 four-star center Somto Cyril of Overtime Elite (Ga.) took an official visit to Indiana over the weekend.

Cyril, who is using NIL and a scholarship to maintain his college eligibility, is ranked No. 28 in the Rivals150 rankings.

He currently has offers from Cincinnati, Kansas, Georgetown, Memphis, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss and more.

Cyril has taken just two visits. One to Cincinnati and then this past weekend to Indiana.

Cyril and his guardian Stephen Cook spoke to TheHoosier.com about the visit and what stood out about Indiana.