Tom Izzo comments on Dane Fife returning to Indiana. (Mike Mulholland)

Dane Fife was announced as the second assistant coach to join Mike Woodson's staff at Indiana on Monday. He had spent the last 10 years on staff at Michigan State. In Fife's 10 years aside MSU head coach Tom Izzo, the Spartans reached nine NCAA Tournaments, won four Big Ten regular-season championships and four conference tournament titles. Izzo released the following statement regarding Indiana's hiring of Dane Fife.

“I’m thrilled for Dane to get this opportunity at Indiana. He is getting the chance to go back to his alma mater and it’s an opportunity to return to a place that he and his wife have considered a second home," Izzo said. "Dane has been a tremendous asset to our program over the last 10 years and been a big part of the success we’ve had. He is a born coach, has been a hard worker and committed to Michigan State from the second he arrived here. We will obviously miss him, Blair and their daughters, Quinnly and Reagan, but wish him all the best as he takes this next step in his career and returns to his alma mater.”