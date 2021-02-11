Indiana head football coach Tom Allen has heard all the buzz and seen all the projections surrounding his team heading into the 2021 season.

After a breakthrough 2020 campaign that featured wins over Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State for the first time in school history, a win at Wisconsin, a top 10 ranking and back-to-back January bowl berths, Allen understands many outside the program are thinking Indiana will experience success this season based off of last year's accomplishments.

Such is not the case Allen says, and he drove that point home this week during media availability.

"One thing I think people misunderstand from one season to the next is you just assume because we came close in the fourth quarter against Ohio State, you can’t fall into that trap. You have to recreate that culture, work harder. We have certain goals to chase. Do I expect us to compete for a Big Ten championship? Absolutely. That is what we are chasing after. To get there it is going to be a lot of hard work and a lot of things we haven’t done before in the offseason. Excited, but we have to keep building. I want this football team to be great and when you play in the Big Ten, greatness is defined by one thing and that is winning a Big Ten championship," Allen said.