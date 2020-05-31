Love each other. LEO. For those that know Indiana head football coach Tom Allen, they understand that he lives by those words. Since taking over full-time as head coach from the bowl game the Hoosiers had reached in 2016, the phrase has become the motto of the program. Now, more than ever, people across the United States are struggling to fulfill that “love” for each other. Protests around the country have erupted following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man that was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last Monday. After gaining approval from the recently retired Indiana athletic director, Fred Glass, Allen felt that he could no longer stay silent on the matter— he wanted to speak out— this time, turning to Twitter to spread his message.



My heart is broken by what is going on in our country. Racial injustice is wrong and it MUST be addressed!! I Believe we are to LOVE EACH OTHER! No matter one’s skin color. Love is a choice. Our prayers are with George Floyd’s family. John 15:12 #LEO — Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) May 29, 2020

“My heart is telling me I need to say something, that sitting in silence is wrong,” Allen said in an interview with Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “I just feel like the silence was wrong because of who I represent and what our team is made up of.” Allen’s current team for the upcoming season, as he alluded to, includes 58 players that are African-American— accounting for over 56 percent of players on the entire roster. “These are tough times. Some of these guys are feeling a lot of anger and emotions and fear, and rightly so. I just want to be there for them,” Allen said. “I told them that I can’t relate. I’m not going to act like I can. But I care and I love them. I will do everything I can to help us create the change that I believe that we need.”



Photo Courtesy: Thomas J. Russo (USA Today) (Photo Courtesy: Thomas J. Russo (USA Today))