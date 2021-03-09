As the Indiana Hoosiers begin to transition to spring football practice this week, they will do so without a key piece -- starting quarterback Michael Penix.

Penix tore his ACL for the second time in his career last November against Maryland after scampering for the end zone and landing awkwardly out of bounds. Since then, quarterback Jack Tuttle has led the offense and will do so again in spring drills, as Penix continues to rehab with the hope of being ready for the 2021 season opener at Iowa.

According to head coach Tom Allen, strength coach Aaron Wellman and Penix, the Tampa native will be ready for the Hawkeyes and the rigors of the 2021 season.

On Monday, Allen gave an update on Penix, saying he will not take any reps with other players around him when the Hoosiers open spring practice.

“He's done a tremendous job of following everything we've asked him to do from a medical perspective.” Allen acknowledged. “I've been meeting with him, meeting with the staff and just different things to just get him mentally growing and developing as a leader, growing and developing in his understanding of defenses and all of the different things he has to do to run the offense.”

While he will not be throwing passes to wide receivers or guiding the offense at practice, Allen admitted there are certain goals he wants Penix to hit this spring -- keep progressing and getting stronger in his rehab.

Allen said he wants Penix to be "extremely diligent in those areas and just want to see him keep growing, like all of our guys. I just want him to take another step in his growth and the holistic part of how he has to approach the game and be able to get where he needs to be. We expect him to be ready to play to start the season.”

That echoes sentiments from Wellman and Penix, who recently said the quarterback continues to improve physically and mentally during his rehab.

"Mike has done a fantastic job of just locking into the daily disciplines of coming back from that, because we know there are good days and bad days," Wellman said. "He's a competitor. Guys who love the game like Mike, always find a way to get themselves ready to go... Mike's done a great job'

As a starter in 2020, Penix led the Big Ten in passing yards, passing yards per game, passing touchdowns, completions, attempts and ended the season as a Second Team All-Big Ten Conference honoree despite getting injured. Penix threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions in six games last season before his injury.

"I’ve been doing real good, progressing every week," Penix said. "I feel myself getting a lot stronger and more comfortable with my body."

That is music to Allen's ears.

"We expect him to be ready to play to start the season. We expect him to be full go to start the season," Allen said.