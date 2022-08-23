Tom Allen names starting quarterback internally as season opener approaches

On the same day former Hoosier Michael Penix was tabbed as the starter for Kalen Deboer and Washington, Tom Allen has his guy under center for 2022. We, and Illinois, just aren't allowed to know yet. "We have made a decision," Allen said on Tuesday. "We've talked to the individuals involved, it's not going to be made public but at the same time those guys know. "It was very close. It was a very, very long detailed process we went through, collectively as a whole group. But, obviously I have to make the final call. The buck stops with me."

Tom Allen named a starting QB internal on Tuesday afternoon.

A part of that group would obviously be the offensive coordinator and QB's coach Walt Bell. Recruiting Connor Bazelak out of the portal was likely one of his first vital decisions in the role for Indiana. The Bloomington rumor mill has definitely trended towards Jack Tuttle being the guy, despite his lack of success in past seasons. In drills and stretches during open practice, media saw Tuttle taking the first reps, Bazelak following. That usually means a little something. Nothing set in stone, but at least something. Basically, Walt Bell's abilities as a talent evaluator and developer are going to be critiqued the moment the offense takes the field for the first time against Illinois. Ask anyone, the day Bazelak chose IU, it was a consensus thought around Hoosier nation that he would be the guy. Unless Bell has made something click in Jack Tuttle, Bell would have failed his first assignment as OC and QB's coach if Bazelak was not named the starter.