Tom Allen introduces new hires, announces new direction for Indiana defense

Allen began the presser by introducing Wilt, a coach with 20+ years of experience with schools all over the country. The Indiana native joins the Hoosiers after stints with Minnesota, Cincinnati, Army, Maryland, and others.

Some new faces were introduced to Indiana football on Sunder afternoon as Head Coach Tom Allen introduced new Defensive Coordinator Chad Wilt and new D-line coach Paul Randolph to the media at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

"I've actually been trying to get Chad here for several years, ever since I got here, a matter of fact. So the timing finally worked out. So thrilled to have him and just what he brings to our staff," said Allen.

"To be here with Coach Allen and our relationship and how we match and align our character, the values, the belief system that Coach has for his program is something that I'm humbled to be a part of," said Wilt. "Truly humbled to be a part of, this staff, this university, this football program, working for Coach Allen and who he is. I could not have asked for a better fit for me as a person and as a man."

Wilt went into great detail about the way in which he coaches his guys, creates and builds relationships to get the most out of his players.

"You can't coach every young man the exact same. You have to find, as Coach alluded to and talked about those relationships, taking the time to get to know them and what is going to motivate them, what is going to push them, what is going to challenge them," said Wilt. "Some guys want to be praised verbally -- or loudly. And some guys want to be criticized, need to be criticized quietly. Other guys are the opposite.You just have to take that time to get to know those guys and communicate with them in the ways that will connect with them."

Randolph hails from Texas Tech, where he most recently spent three years. The former Canadian Football League linebacker also spent time at Alabama, Memphis, Pittsburgh, and Arizona State, to name a few.

"...with Paul, I'll tell you, a guy I have not worked with and did not know as well. But Jason Jones has coached with him on two different staffs, and then some guys that I know and highly respect have been with him for many, many years," said Allen. "And just the short time we've been able to spend together, just so impressed with his energy, tremendously high character individual that I can't wait for our defensive line to be led by as men first and as players second."

The coaching veteran mentioned that a particular Indiana position coach helped sell Tom Allen and Indiana football to help pry him from the Red Raiders and Lubbock, TX.

"I Had an opportunity to talk with Jason about Coach Allen. And then I met Coach Allen, and he was everything Jason Jones said about him and more. And right off the bat, I know we meshed," said Randolph. "I knew it immediately. What he believes in, young men, developing them, growing them as men, capturing their heart and their minds."

Allen made waves when he mentioned that he would be doing the defensive playcalling for the 2022 season, saying Wilt will be more of a "right-hand man" assisting in the organization of the staff, gameday scheme, and adjustments.

"I will be calling the defense. It's something that we're going to be doing a little bit different. But, he and I have talked that through. And he'll be organizing our staff and all the things that we do. Just the things I've learned the last few years will be able to help us to be able to function that way at a high level," said Allen.

Allen, a natural defensive mind, said that this decision was made with his gut, and it felt right for him to take over the defensive scheme the Hoosiers will display.

"You know, at the end of the day, it's a gut decision you make as a head coach, but we do utilize the data to give us a baseline to go off of. So that will be consistent. I thought that's really helped me a lot. So that won't change," said Allen.

Game management has, at times, been a struggle for Allen. In response to a question concerning that part of his coaching, Allen said he would assign someone to monitor and give input on the clock while more of Allen's attention will be given to calling the defense.

"I am going to assign one of our staff members to be able to be in charge of those situations. But I think that the last three years have been invaluable for me to grow and to learn," said Allen.

The Indiana HC also mentioned he'll be able to balance both leading the defense and still being involved with the offense since he doesn't coach a position group. Allen still plans to be in all the QB meetings and give input on what he wants from his guys in that area.

"But, obviously, also, you know -- which I've never done, I've never sat in there when they're scheming. That part of it has been done separate, even the last couple years. So that will remain the same. But, obviously, Coach Bell will be the offensive coordinator and be calling the plays and has his staff that he'll be utilizing," said Allen.

It's starting to feel like a new era for Indiana football. New coaches, tons of new experienced players, a new direction. Indiana's opener against Illinois will be the first real opportunity for Allen to answer his fanbase's lingering questions. Until then, we can only wait.