Tom Allen: 'I want guys who believe we have the ability to win the Big Ten'

INDIANAPOLIS -- In the Class of 2021, Indiana was able to sign five of the top 11 players from the Hoosier State.

Currently, the Hoosiers are ranked 20th in the Class of '22 rankings by Rivals.com with 13 commitments, of which four are four star players.

Since posting back-to-back winning seasons, recruiting for Indiana is beginning to trend upwards and head coach Tom Allen is seeing the results pay off with it comes to the type of talent not only interested in but committing to the Hoosiers.

"There has been a definite shift in regards to the pool of guys that are receptive and that has been exciting. We excited that. I would've been disappointed if that didn't happen based on our last two seasons and the culture that has been shown to the country via social media. I've had a lot of comments from parents and recruits about the videos they saw and just how that drew them to want to come and check it out and if it was truly what it appeared to be on social media," Allen said.

At the recent Big Ten Media Days, Allen opened up a little bit about recruiting and what the Hoosiers look for in a prospect.

"There is a certain fit you want in players and that does not change. We want to attract guys who can fit with us and play high level football," the fifth year head coach said.

The first variable Allen is looking for is an importance of education.

"To me, number one is young men who care about school. Education is important to them. If it is important to them and their families in high school, it'll be important when they are with us. I said it from the very beginning, I can do a lot of things, I can motivate and I want to drive you to greatness, but I cannot pull you," Allen said.

He continued by saying the second piece Indiana looks for in a recruit is someone who understands and wants to be developed as a man.

"You spend time with them, ask a lot of questions and if you ask the right questions, you find out if it's a big deal. If I spend a lot of time talking to you about how we are going to develop them as a man, and you could care less, if it's not important, half of what I say won't matter to you," Allen said.

The final part is finding someone who loves football.

"I want guys who love football. If they don't love football, playing Big Ten football and going to class, you probably won't make it. You have to love the process of what we are asking you to do," Allen said.

He also wants guys who, like him, want to put Indiana on the map for doing something that hasn't been done in almost six decades -- capture a Big Ten championship.

"I've never talked to a kid in recruiting and did not mention not winning the Big Ten championship. Matter of fact, I'm looking for guys who believe we can and we will," Allen said.

As the class of '22 continues to take shape and Indiana battles not only against Purdue for several in-state kids and around the country for national powers, Allen's mantra remains the same -- he wants guys who want to be a Hoosier.

"I want guys who want to be here and we will recruit our state really hard. If guys don’t want to be here, we will wish them well. I want guys who believe we have the ability to win the Big Ten Championship. I’ll go where we have to go to get a guy who believes this is where he wants to be."