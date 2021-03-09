"I am looking forward to getting back on the field and am anxious to see our guys run around. We return a lot of players from 2020. Goals of spring football is developing technique, depth and scheme adjustment. I want Indiana to be what I envisioned it to be when I first got here, compete at a high level across conference and country," Allen told the media Monday.

The march to those best days begins Tuesday with the opening of spring football practice, something that was cut short a season ago due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. A season ago, the Hoosiers only got four practices in before having to shut down operations before getting in a season in which Indiana won three times against opponents ranked in the Top 25, advanced to back-to-back January bowl games for the first time in program history and finished 6-2 overall.

Since then, head coach Tom Allen has received a contract extension, brought in new running backs coach Deland McCullough and new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren and continues to voice optimism that the best days are ahead for the Hoosiers.

The last time anyone saw the Indiana Hoosiers, they were walking off the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa after falling 26-20 to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021.

A year ago, Covid-19 brought many different changes to the football landscape, some of which Allen admitted he will keep during the 2021 season, at least in the beginning.

"We are still with similar protocol, testing guys multiple times a week and that will continue through spring, wearing masks in buildings. Some of those things will not change. Had first four practices in, left for break and everything changed. Taking nothing for granted, going to do everything we can to protect our players," Allen said.

One thing that may stay is the use of Zoom meetings as a staff and with recruits.

"Zoom has become a very strong mechanism to maximize your time. Think about it recruiting. We recruit young men all over this country. Tremendous way to get a whole bunch of people together to connect with them. I see us continue to do that," Allen said.

In terms of football, Allen notes he is excited to see how the early enrollees and transfers look on the football field, as well as his new coaching additions.

Allen said he loves spring drills because it allows him and his staff a lot of time to teach and spend time re-enforcing the culture and how the team is known when it takes the field. Every side of the ball has a DNA to it, he added.

"Very excited. Excited to see where our early enrollees are. Looking forward to that and seeing our new coaches out there," Allen said.

Allen said he is interested in seeing how the depth at wide receiver plays out, as Ty Fryfogle brings experience, but there is a wealth of players at that position. As for the offensive line, Allen notes he expects that to be a strength for Indiana.

Also, he said he is interested in seeing the development out of quarterbacks Jack Tuttle and Dexter Williams.

"It is a big spring for him. Even for Dexter Williams, as well. Jack has proven his worth last year on the field. Looking forward to seeing him grow as a leader and football player. For Dexter, another chance to grow," Allen said.

Defensively, Allen admits he feels like the strength is in the secondary, especially with Marcelino Ball and Raheem Layne back.