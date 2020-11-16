Lost in the Indiana win on Saturday was an injury to an important piece to the Indiana defense; Thomas Allen.

Son of head coach Tom Allen, Thomas played in a reserve role for the Hoosiers while appearing in all four games this season. In total, he had eight tackles and one forced fumble.

On Monday, Tom Allen addressed the injury, saying it would be a season-ending hip injury.

"Thomas Allen has experienced a serious hip injury and will have surgery tomorrow and that will surgically repair it," Allen said. "If you want to explain it, it's similar to the Tua (Tagovailoa) injury... which shows he'll be able to recover and play next year."