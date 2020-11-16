Tom Allen: 'He's a tough sucker'
Lost in the Indiana win on Saturday was an injury to an important piece to the Indiana defense; Thomas Allen.
Son of head coach Tom Allen, Thomas played in a reserve role for the Hoosiers while appearing in all four games this season. In total, he had eight tackles and one forced fumble.
On Monday, Tom Allen addressed the injury, saying it would be a season-ending hip injury.
"Thomas Allen has experienced a serious hip injury and will have surgery tomorrow and that will surgically repair it," Allen said. "If you want to explain it, it's similar to the Tua (Tagovailoa) injury... which shows he'll be able to recover and play next year."
While Thomas Allen wasn't a starter, his role can't be overlooked. The junior linebacker is one of the players that has helped put into place the 'LEO' motto that coach Tom Allen has instilled in the Indiana football program.
"That's why it hurts so much for Thomas because I know what he's been through to be here," Allen said. "He's a tough sucker."
(Below is the video of Tom Allen with two clips talking about Thomas Allen - courtesy of IU Athletics)
----
