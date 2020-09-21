TheHoosier - Tom Allen expects big things out of Michael Penix in 2020

For Michael Penix, the time is now. The keys to the Indiana University offense belong solely to him, and the expectations, especially those from head football coach Tom Allen are high.

And why not?

A season ago, Penix showed signs of brilliance and plenty of talent before injuries shut him down, but not before he set program records. Penix set the program single-season completion mark at 68.8 percent and was 110-of-160 for 1,394 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions through the air. His best game was against Michigan State, as Penix was 33-of-42 for 286 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for another 119 yards and two touchdowns.

But all that, including the injuries, is in the rearview mirror now.

“I take it and continue to work,” Penix told the media earlier this summer. “Everything happens for a reason. I come out and try to work extremely hard to be better than the day before. I’m not dwelling on the past. I want to be the person the team can rely on every week. I have to step up, and that’s what I am going to do.”

That was music to the ears of his head coach, who noted the expectations are definitely higher surrounding his signal caller this fall.

“The expectations are high, and they should be. He’s played well when he’s played, and he’s proven that the situation doesn’t seem too big for him. He’s got to take it to another level and now that he’s had a whole year to develop, we’ve addressed the physical part of it, getting his body bigger and stronger and more durable,” Allen told TheHoosier.com Friday in a Zoom call.