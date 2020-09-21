TheHoosier - Tom Allen expects big things out of Michael Penix in 2020

Tom Allen expects big things out of Michael Penix in 2020
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
For Michael Penix, the time is now. The keys to the Indiana University offense belong solely to him, and the expectations, especially those from head football coach Tom Allen are high.
And why not?
A season ago, Penix showed signs of brilliance and plenty of talent before injuries shut him down, but not before he set program records. Penix set the program single-season completion mark at 68.8 percent and was 110-of-160 for 1,394 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions through the air. His best game was against Michigan State, as Penix was 33-of-42 for 286 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for another 119 yards and two touchdowns.
But all that, including the injuries, is in the rearview mirror now.
“I take it and continue to work,” Penix told the media earlier this summer. “Everything happens for a reason. I come out and try to work extremely hard to be better than the day before. I’m not dwelling on the past. I want to be the person the team can rely on every week. I have to step up, and that’s what I am going to do.”
That was music to the ears of his head coach, who noted the expectations are definitely higher surrounding his signal caller this fall.
“The expectations are high, and they should be. He’s played well when he’s played, and he’s proven that the situation doesn’t seem too big for him. He’s got to take it to another level and now that he’s had a whole year to develop, we’ve addressed the physical part of it, getting his body bigger and stronger and more durable,” Allen told TheHoosier.com Friday in a Zoom call.
Both Penix and Allen admit a change in the way the quarterback has approached things this offseason, working on his body, putting a focus on eating right, working out and ensuring that he is more durable as the season goes on.
“It’s being able to stay on the field, and that’s being smarter, not taking hits you don’t need to take. That’s going to be critical,” Allen said.
In addition, the two have put a strong effort into increasing Penix’s leadership abilities this offseason.
“I’ve seen signs of growth from him as a leader,” Allen noted.
He is not the only one.
Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan told the media earlier this summer he had seen Penix embrace the role, as well.
“The biggest thing we have talked about is ownership of offense, making it his. That takes time. You have to invest in guys around you, spend time communicating to make it his. Most offenses will tell you that you will go as far as your quarterback plays," Sheridan added. "We think Michael is special. We all know when the quarterback runs the room, we have a good shot and we are challenging him. I’m looking forward to him continuing to grow."
His leadership has not only resonated with the coaching staff, but the players as well.
“I can tell he’s stepped up from the offseason," IU running back Stevie Scott said. "He got all guys together to keep us together, build chemistry and throw. He’s in front of lines, trying to help better guys. He’s still learning but by beginning to end, he will be where he should be as a leader.”
The future is now for Penix, who enters the season on the Maxwell Award Watch List.L, the award given to the College Player-of-the-Year.
Should he struggle or fall victim to injuries, Allen tells TheHoosier.com he feels confident with the depth at quarterback.
“Jack Tuttle had a great fall camp and in several practices we’ve had now, he continues to progress. I like the way he’s throwing the football right now. I like the way he’s making decisions, learning the system and becoming more comfortable,” Allen added. “Dexter Williams is making some good throws. I feel we have three talented quarterbacks who are all in different stages of their development. I made it clear to our team, you better be three deep at every position and quarterback is no exception. Those guys have to be ready.
“Michael has to be ready. We expect him to be our quarterback the whole season, but things happen and when they do, you better have the next guy ready to step in and take over.”
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.