Tino Sunseri leaving IU for UCLA, rest of assistants sign multi-year deals

It was only a matter of time before other schools came knocking for memebers Curt Cignetti's coaching staff.
Indiana quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, Tino Sunseri, is expected to leave Indiana to fill the currently vacant offensive coordinator position at UCLA.
A source confirmed to TheHoosier.com on Thursday afternoon that Sunseri will stay with the Hoosiers through their College Football Playoff run before heading out to the west coast.
Meanwhile, the other nine assistant coaches on Indiana's staff, including the Hoosiers' director of athletic performance, Derek Owings, have all signed new multi-year contract extensions, TheHoosier.com confirmed.
Sunseri, while possessing the title of co-offensive coordinator, was a notch below Mike Shanahan, who has called the plays for Indiana's offense all season. With the Bruins, Sunseri will have the opportunity to calls play, as well as ditch the "co-"offensive coordinator tag.
This past offseason, Susnerui came to Indiana from James Madison, along with a majority of Cignetti's staff with the Dukes. Sunseri has been lauded as a quarterback whisperer throughout his career.
In 2023, Jamaes Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud was named Sun Belt Player of the Year. A season earlier, Todd Centeio earned Sun Belt Offensive Player of the year honors as JMU's quarterback under the direction of Sunseri.
Even before that, Sunseri helped guide Dukes quarterback Cole Johnson to a record-breaking season in Harrisonburg, finishing fourth in FCS Player of the Year voting.
As of now, there is no clear successor to take over the position of quarterbacks coach for the Hoosiers.
This story will be updated over the coming days.
