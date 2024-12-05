Tino Sunseri leaving IU for UCLA, rest of assistants sign multi-year deals

It was only a matter of time before other schools came knocking for memebers Curt Cignetti's coaching staff.

Indiana quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, Tino Sunseri, is expected to leave Indiana to fill the currently vacant offensive coordinator position at UCLA.

A source confirmed to TheHoosier.com on Thursday afternoon that Sunseri will stay with the Hoosiers through their College Football Playoff run before heading out to the west coast.

Meanwhile, the other nine assistant coaches on Indiana's staff, including the Hoosiers' director of athletic performance, Derek Owings, have all signed new multi-year contract extensions, TheHoosier.com confirmed.