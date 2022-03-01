Timetable for return of Trey Galloway remains unclear

Indiana guard Trey Galloway has missed the last three games and according to head coach Mike Woodson there is not timetable for a potential return.

The second-year guard is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered in Indiana's 74-69 loss to Wisconsin on February 15. He played 25 minutes and had seven points and two rebounds.

Indiana plays its final home game on Wednesday and has two more regular season games before the Big Ten Tournament.

"He's got a high groin pull that's kind of way up in there. And he just hasn't been able to do anything, really," Woodson said on Tuesday. "So I can't tell you when the timetable is for him coming back, really. I mean, he's missed 13 games."