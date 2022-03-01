Timetable for return of Trey Galloway remains unclear
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana guard Trey Galloway has missed the last three games and according to head coach Mike Woodson there is not timetable for a potential return.
The second-year guard is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered in Indiana's 74-69 loss to Wisconsin on February 15. He played 25 minutes and had seven points and two rebounds.
Indiana plays its final home game on Wednesday and has two more regular season games before the Big Ten Tournament.
"He's got a high groin pull that's kind of way up in there. And he just hasn't been able to do anything, really," Woodson said on Tuesday. "So I can't tell you when the timetable is for him coming back, really. I mean, he's missed 13 games."
Galloway is averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season in 15 games. He is shooting 48 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from three. Before his groin injury, Galloway had made three straight starts -- his only three of the season.
The 6-foot-4 wing also missed 10 games earlier this season after suffering a broken wrist against St. Johns.
Galloway has scored seven or more points in seven games since returning from his wrist injury, twice in double-figures.
"He's a great player and he adds that much-needed spark coming off the bench, and he just gives us so much lift when he comes in," IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis previously said of Galloway.
Indiana is sitting right on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and are facing what has been essentially tabbed as a 'play-in' game on Wednesday against Rutgers. IU finishes the season off with a road game against Purdue.
"We came into this season thinking that he was going to be a really big part of our rotation," Woodson added. "When we got him back we were excited to see it but now he's out again."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.