Tibbitts Homers Twice, Indiana Steamrolls Miami (OH) for Second Win

It was pretty evident that God is indeed a baseball fan judging by Tuesday afternoon's weather. Judging by the final score, he was definitely an Indiana baseball fan as the Hoosiers steamrolled the Miami Redhawks during Tuesday's midweek matchup.

Indiana Catcher Matt Ellis rounds third after his 4th inning home run over the LF fence. (Indiana Athletics)

Indiana starter Luke Hayden made his first career start for the Hoosiers and Head Coach Jeff Mercer. The freshman touched 93 mph on his fastball but struggled to locate his offspeed through the first inning. Miami threatened in the first, reaching via an error on the pitcher, Hayden, and a walk. But, Hayden hunkered down, forcing a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning and strand the Miami runners.

Miami starter Colin Czajkowski breezed through the bottom of the first, retiring Indiana in order on only 10 pitches. Luke Hayden came back out for the 2nd inning and the struggles he was having with his offspeed were apparent. The freshman walked two after striking out the first batter of the inning. A mound visit from first-year pitching coach Dustin Glant reinvigorated Hayden who threw six strikes through his next seven pitches retiring the side via strikeout. Czajkowski, a Wabash Valley (JUCO) transfer looked to be settled in until Morgan Colopy came to the plate in the 2nd inning. Colopy singled up the middle for Indiana's first hit of the day, advancing catcher Matt Ellis to 2nd. Brock Tibbitts then broke the game open with a three-run opposite-field home run over the right-field fence. Kip Fougerousse blasted a three-run shot of his own later in the inning, driving in Josh Pyne who reached on a single, and Carter Mathison who reached on a walk. The Indiana lead was 6-0 after the 2nd.

Ryan Kraft would come in relief of Hayden, the freshman from Illinois would allow one run to score on a ground-out to second but would strike out two in the inning, limiting the damage. A Josh Pyne RBI single would score 1, extending the Indiana lead to 7. A double play by Carter Mathison would strand two at the end of the third.

Kraft would finish his two-inning stint only allowing one run and a hit, striking out three. The Hoosiers would extend their lead by an even wider margin by a Matt Ellis two-run homerun and Bobby Whalen triple. Brayden Tucker took over on the mound in the 5th inning, making a concerted effort to light up the radar gun. His fastball hit as high as 96 mph, with his 2-seam fastball and slider showing solid movement. Scouts at the Bart had their eyes glued and radar guns ready. He definitely struggled to command the zone, however, walking two and allowing a two-out single. Miscommunication between him and catcher Matt Ellis would result in the 2nd and final run scoring for the Redhawks via a wild pitch.

Brock Tibbitts would tack on his second homer of the day in the 5th, a solo shot to left field off a hanging slider. He didn't miss it, and he knew that. Braydon Tucker would strand a runner in the 6th, striking out the side after giving up a leadoff double. Grant Holderfield had a solid day on the mound pitching the 7th and 8th innings. Sitting 88-89 from the left side, utilizing a release from a low 3/4 slot. His offspeed was seriously effective, painting the outside corner with a backdoor slider and not being afraid to go for the chase at a right-handed hitter's back foot. Holderfield would finish with two innings pitched, 4 K's, no hits, and no runs allowed.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib2xkZXJmaWVsZOKAmXMgb2Zmc3BlZWQgaXMgd29ya2luZy4gTXVs dGlwbGUgc3RyaWtlcyB0aGlzIGlubmluZyBjYXRjaGluZyB0aGUgb3V0c2lk ZSBjb3JuZXIgd2l0aCBoaXMgc2xpZGVyLCBnZXRzIHRoaXMgb25lIG9uIHRo ZSBiYWNrIGZvb3QuIDxicj48YnI+SW5kaWFuYSB1cCAxMS0yIGFzIHdlIGhp dCB0aGUgN3RoIGlubmluZyBzdHJldGNoLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvaXViYj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2l1YmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9w RUdlQ1BkUUJkIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcEVHZUNQZFFCZDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBLZWVnYW4gTmlja29zb24gKEBLbmlja29zb240MikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Lbmlja29zb240Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5 ODgwNjEwMjQ2ODgzMzI4NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAx LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=