Indiana freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen has shown signs of potential despite his size and inexperience at the collegiate level. After naming him special teams player of the week Monday, IU head coach Tom Allen called Mullen a "complete player."

When Indiana cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby – currently entering his ninth season at Indiana – reflects on his eight years in Bloomington he remembers the days when IU went into Big Ten games having only two corners who were developed enough to play against the standard conference wideout.

Cornerbacks like Rashard Fant, Tim Bennett and Brian Williams carried heavy loads in the early years of Shelby’s tenure, but that’s not the case in 2019. It hasn’t been for the last couple of years either. But this season in particular has flashed promise behind fifth-year senior Andre Brown and junior Raheem Layne.

With sophomore Reese Taylor leapfrogging former starter and senior A’Shon Riggins on the depth chart and sophomore Jaylin Williams getting plenty of reps behind Brown, there has been minimal room for freshman Tiawan Mullen to flash his potential, but in those moments, he’s left a mark.

“Tiawan Mullen has got a lot of confidence. He doesn't back down to anybody. Just a very confident individual,” IU head coach Tom Allen said during his press conference Monday. “From where he's from and the ball that he's played and who he goes against, and even in the seven-on-seven teams that he was a part of, he goes against the best in the country. He'll step up and line up against a receiver and stare them down and take them man on man, without any thought.”

Understanding Mullen’s confidence and talent begins when considering his pedigree, as his brother, Trayvon, won a national championship with Clemson and now plays for the Oakland Raiders, and his cousin is Baltimore Ravens star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

While, like most athletes with familial ties of the sort, Mullen wants to build his own reputation, the genetics cannot be overlooked, and that’s the first aspect of his freshman cornerback that Shelby notes when describing the type of player Mullen is.

“He has great competitive DNA. He comes from a football family,” Shelby said. “He’s a guy who can take coaching and take things from the meeting room and transfer it to the field. And he’s a competitor. He’s progressed in a way where he has an opportunity to be a really great player if he continues to do the little things.”