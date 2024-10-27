Three Takeaways from Indiana's 66-62 Exhibition Victory Over Tennessee

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana Men's Basketball opened their 2024-2025 season Sunday afternoon with a victory in a charity exhibition against Tennessee. After a rugged first half full of turnovers, the Hoosiers came out firing on all cylinders offensively to the tune of 41 second-half points, ultimately leading to a 66-62 victory in Knoxville. "Ugly game," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said postgame. "We came in and we fought." The Hoosiers return home to Bloomington for their second and final exhibition game Friday against Pat Knight's Marian Knights. Here are three takeaways from Sunday's road exhibition victory.

MYLES RICE LEADS THE WAY

There has been a bunch of talk about what Myles Rice was doing in preseason practices, but there was nothing to prove what the Washington State could do in an Indiana uniform against opponents. Rice's 20-point performance on Sunday proved not only how good he is but how good the point guard can guide Indiana over the proverbial hump this season. Indiana coach Mike Woodson had praise for Rice at the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago earlier in the month, which led him to the decision to bring the transfer guard to the event. Last year, Xavier Johnson was too radical with the basketball at times, leading to turnovers. It was a full 180-degree turn Sunday with Rice running the show. Chosen by his coach to be a leader, Rice orchestrated the Indiana offense Sunday. His ball-handling and poise were clear in Knoxville. Late in the game, Rice went to the line and made his free throws. Indiana's starting point guard's ability to push the pace while quarterbacking a half-court offense will be the difference maker in wins and losses this season.

A RENEWED RENEAU SCORES 21 POINTS

Indiana forward Malik Reneau (5) tries to get to the basker while guarded by Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) during a college basketball exhibition game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Knoxville. Tenn. (Photo by © Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After a big jump in his sophomore season, Malik Reneau has been gearing up all summer for another leap in his third season in Bloomington. The Miami native opened up his season in a big way. Reneau scored a game-high 21 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting, adding 8 rebounds in his 33 minutes on the floor. Even though Oumar Ballo's presence forces defenders to choose, Reneau saw numerous double teams but was able to handle it like a veteran. Reneau, who has had trouble with the double in years past, used his poise to either pass out or get a good shot up, which made his coach happy. "He's experienced that last year," Woodson said. "He made some plays." The tandem of Ballo and Reneau will wreak havoc this season if Reneau continues to maintain control when a second defender crashes to the ball. In addition to his play inside the paint, Reneau played well on the defensive end. He finished the game with three steals and a block. The most important stat on Reneau's stat line was his three fouls. Far too many times last year, Reneau was in foul trouble and had to sit. That didn't happen yesterday, and it was a big reason Indiana emerged victorious. Reneau may not be the best forward on the team, but he will certainly be an x-factor for the Hoosiers.

TURNOVERS AND THREE POINT WERE AN ISSUE UNTIL THEY WEREN'T