{{ timeAgo('2021-09-11 11:07:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Three takeaways from Indiana's 2021-2022 schedule release

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
Even amid early-season college football, college basketball found a way to make headlines in the Hoosier State. The Big Ten released the schedules of all fourteen members yesterday, giving fans a glimpse into what to expect this season.

Indiana starts their non-conference play against Eastern Michigan and jumps into conference games beginning December 4th against Nebraska. Notable non-conference opponents include Notre Dame, Syracuse, and St. Johns.

Here are a few significant points that stand out when looking at the path that lies ahead for the Hoosiers.

(IU Athletics)
{{ article.author_name }}