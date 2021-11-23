Three-Point Stance: Coaching comparisons, 2021 stunners, stock report

James Franklin vs. Kirk Ferentz — Two coaches known for having solid but not spectacular seasons each year in the Big Ten with a rare exception, Penn State has struggled much more overall than Iowa despite the Hawkeyes' horrible offense. Give me Ferentz this season as more was expected from Penn State after its run of wins last season.

Jeff Brohm vs. PJ Fleck — A good battle here with neither team expected to be a legit contender for the West in my book but Brohm gets the nod here for me. No one expected Purdue to beat two top 10 teams and be ranked in the AP Top 25 late in the season while Fleck had more weapons returning overall on offense.

Ryan Day vs. Paul Chryst — Why this matchup? Because it’s likely to be who we see in the Big Ten title game barring upsets. Day clearly gets the nod here but let’s credit Chryst who started 1-3 but avoided a potentially disastrous season.

Jim Harbaugh vs. Mel Tucker — A great debate, right? Harbaugh has Michigan 10-1 and a win over Ohio State away from a playoff berth while Michigan State has been a huge surprise despite the blowout loss to the Buckeyes. I had Michigan State missing a bowl game this season so the nod goes to Tucker over Harbaugh especially since he beat him head to head. But both men have done an amazing job.

The season is about to end and it’s always fun to compare the job coaches did against each other in each conference especially based on preseason expectations. Here are my Big Ten coaching comparisons.

Now let’s talk some ridiculousness from the 2021 season. This isn’t the final list, of course, with games and conference titles to be had but it’s always fun to shoot these around a bit. I found these 10 things to be stupid ridiculous.

1. Purdue beats not one, but two top-five teams while unranked — The re-emergence of the "Spoilermakers" knocked two top-five Big Ten foes from the ranks of the unbeaten this season. First, it was No. 2 Iowa in Week 7, then, three weeks later, they took care of No. 3 Michigan State. They've been giant killers.

2. Texas keeps on losing — There was a moment during the Red River Rivalry game where it looked like the Longhorns were truly back. But the only thing they were back to was choking away second-half leads. Since being up 38-20 at the half and 41-30 at the beginning of the fourth quarter against the Sooners, Texas has gone on to lose six consecutive games. The bottom truly dropped out last week when UT lost to Kansas for the first time ever at home.

3. Pittsburgh's offense — Coming into the season, if you had to bet on who would have the top offense in the ACC, how long would it have taken you to get to Pitt? Well, with one week to go in the regular season, the Panthers are second in the country with 529.1 yards per game and scoring 43.9 points per game, good for third in the nation. Kenny Pickett has been a revelation, and has worked himself into both the Heisman conversation and the first round of next year's draft.

4. Indiana's woes — There was a lot of promise for the Hoosiers heading into the year - the return of Michael Penix Jr., a good receiving corps lead by Ty Fryfogle, and one of the best defensive backfields in the country. They had a clean shot at winning double-digit games for the first time in school history, but a massive amount of injuries have completely hampered this team. They're sitting at 2-9 with only Purdue left on their schedule, and have to be disappointed by the way things played out this season.

5. The Gators were good? — On Sept. 18, Florida was a two-point conversion away from taking Alabama to overtime, and it looked like Dan Mullen had been able to retool the offense and once again be among the top in the country. The Gators were ranked as high as 10th in the country heading into their game at Kentucky, which is when it all started to fall apart. Since then, their only wins are against a pathetic Vanderbilt team and barely beating Samford after giving up 42 points in the first half to the FCS Bulldogs.

6. How many ways can Nebraska lose? — Nebraska's season has got to be one of the craziest of them all. The Cornhuskers are 1-7 in league play despite a positive point differential. They're 3-8 overall despite outscoring their opponents by 70 points on the season. Their biggest loss on the season is by nine points to Ohio State, who we know is as good as they come. They've been in every single game they played, and with a couple of different bounces of the ball, you're looking at a team with a legit shot to win the division.

7. Oklahoma's offensive offense — Every year in the Lincoln Riley era, the Sooners have had one of the two or three best offenses in the country, and this year was supposed to be more of the same. With Spencer Rattler back at quarterback, the return of Kennedy Brooks after he sat out last season at running back, transfer Eric Gray joining them in the backfield and the usual stable of receivers, OU looked poised to put up huge numbers yet again. But something hasn't quite clicked, and the Sooners sitting at 31st in the country in offense, and that includes a game where they racked up 624 yards against FCS Western Carolina. Rattler has been benched, and Caleb Williams has added some fire to the team, but they still seem off.

8. Bailey Zappe's arm — Zappe had put up some stellar numbers at Houston Baptist in the FCS, so we knew he could sling the ball around, but few people thought that he would deliver this big and this consistently at the FBS level. He's the country's leading passer with 4,650 yards, leading second-place Will Rogers by over 500 yards. His 48 touchdowns are 10 more than anyone else in the nation and his Western Kentucky team is third in the country in total offense and fifth in scoring.

9. Clemson's fall from grace — Yes, everyone knew that the Tigers would take a step back, as they lost Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Amari Rogers and Co., but D.J. Uiagalelei had shown a lot of promise in spot duty last season. So seeing how poor they've been offensively has been a shock. Their line cannot block anyone, and because of it Big Cinco and crew have not been able to get anything going. So while their defense has done an admirable job, the offense has done nothing of the sort, ranking 95th in total offense, 100th in passing offense, and 77th in scoring offense. Woof.

10. Meep Meep! — One of the best stories of the season has been plucky UTSA making it all the way to the end of November undefeated. Jeff Traylor has the Roadrunners playing excellent football in every phase - they're in the top 30 nationally in more categories than you can count and have a true stud at running back in Sincere McCormick. And smartly, the administration has locked up Traylor with a big long-term contract as they enter the American Athletic Conference as early as next year.