TheHoosier - Three-Point Stance: Big Ten players, transfer LBs, NIL

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with his thoughts on Big Ten players to be excited about, a look at the top linebacker transfers this cycle and some thoughts on Name, Image and Likeness coming your way.

Spring football is over for most programs and, as always, there are breakout players that have fans excited. Let’s start with the Big Ten and focus on 10 non-freshmen players that I’m most excited to see this season.

1. S Daxton Hill, Michigan – Hill was amazing in the spring and has become the leader of the defense. His five-star talents are coming together and that speed is much needed. Hill is going to have an amazing season, I can feel it.

2. CB Ryan Watts, Ohio State – The secondary was not good last year at Ohio State but if you’re looking for the next potential first-rounder then look at Watts. He could win the outside cornerback job after a strong spring and players his size on the outside are rare.

3. WR D.J. Matthews, Indiana – The Florida State transfer has been very impressive this spring from all accounts and will be a great complement to big outside receiver Ty Fryfogle in a dangerous Indiana offense.

4. OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota – The massive offensive lineman could be a candidate for All-American honors next season and he does side work as a running back at times. Look for Faaele to get a ton of attention next year.

5. DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State – The Temple transfer is going to fill a huge role for the Nittany Lions as a pass rusher and showed his experience and maturity at the position already. Defensive line is a big need and Ebiketie is going to be a very good one.

6. CB Tarheeb Still, Maryland – Still is a name you’re going to hear a lot about this year in the Big Ten and I expect him to emerge as one of the top cornerbacks in all of college football.

7. RB Chase Brown, Illinois – Brown had a great spring game and, under Bret Bielema, he’s going to get a ton of chances and should surpass the 1,000-yard mark easily.

8. DT Noah Shannon, Iowa – Shannon has big shoes to fill with Daviyon Nixon off to the NFL and so many questions regarding the defensive line. So far he’s been doing a great job and making the coaches feel much more comfortable with the depth.

9. WR Omar Manning, Nebraska – Manning was a huge get out of JUCO and was supposed to break out last year but didn’t. Based on what I’ve heard from the spring his work ethic is excellent and his skills will catch up to the Big Ten this year.

10. LB Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin – Remember this name, he will be a key for Wisconsin’s defense next year after an amazing spring.