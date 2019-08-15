1. Dante commitment gives Ducks needed shot in the arm

N'Faly Dante (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

For one reason or another, Oregon struggled during the early portions of the 2019 recruiting cycle. They were able to strike with five-star forward CJ Walker, but after enrolling a top-five class in 2018 led by Bol Bol, Louis King and Will Richardson, expectations were high moving forward. Its recent recruiting misses were put to bed Tuesday when N’Faly Dante, an immediate plug-in down low, decided to reclassify and commit to the Ducks. It was a giant a win on the recruiting trail, and more could be on the way. Addison Patterson, a top-40 wing from Canada, is likely to reclassify with the Ducks sitting as the top landing spot. Two late-year additions in the mold of Dante and Patterson would transform Oregon’s roster and enhance their chances of Pac-12 supremacy. The next objective would be prolonging its three-year run of enrolling five-star talent, which is why Scottie Barnes is worth monitoring. His dream school growing up, Oregon has positioned itself nicely with the versatile talent. They’re also the dark horse for Nimari Burnett, could receive a visit from top-50 forward Micah Peavy, are in a good spot for Moses Moody and if any west coast power can keep top ranked scoring guard Jalen Green along the Pacific, it is Dana Altman’s crew. Arizona, USC and Washington enjoyed most of the attention last year thanks to its recruiting success but it looks as if the next several weeks could be dominated by Oregon.

2. Peavy, Todd leave positive impression

Micah Peavy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

We discussed in full our primary takeaways from the Nike Skills Academy earlier this week, but there were two others that I wanted to make sure I hit on. Micah Peavy is one of my favorites in the 2020 class. He is a bouncy, high energy forward that can play three positions and on both sides of the floor. He was effective once again in California, where he has begun to extend the range on his perimeter jumper. One of the best rebounders and versatile defenders in his class, Peavy continues to take the right steps with his game, which is why he has ascended the Rivals150 in recent updates. Regarding his recruitment, the perceived notion that it is a done deal for Texas Tech might not be entirely accurate. His father played for Chris Beard at Incarnate Word, so there is a strong background between the two. He will visit on Aug. 31 and one has to believe the Red Raiders will be pushing for a commitment. With visits planned for Florida and Texas in September, a decision does not feel imminent. Keep an eye on Oregon and TCU, too, with a late signing definitely an option. Isaiah Todd was equally impressive in my eyes and to those of the NBA personnel in attendance. He competed, made for a few plays that only a select few can pull off, and as always, passed the immediate look test thanks to measuring out at 6-foot-9 and weighing 215 pounds. Todd is the ideal perimeter-based 4-man that can create his own offense but also play out of the low-post in smaller lineups at the five. He is a quality athlete that boasts a soft shooting touch that has become much more consistent with his production and energy levels.

For his recruitment, it is a total guessing game. He released his final five last week which consists of Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, and North Carolina. A year ago, there was a chance that he could reclassify into the 2019 class with UK and UNC as his top landing spots. Now, Todd is in no rush to come to a college decision and while he will likely visit all five of his finalists, none have been scheduled, which could equate to a spring signing.

3. July breakout Jordan Geronimo gets down to business