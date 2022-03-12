Three-point line dooms Hoosiers in loss to Iowa

Indiana led for 33:50 seconds of the Big Ten Semifinal loss to Iowa and won almost every statistical category you could in order to come out with a win.

Iowa's game plan is plain and simple -- shoot the three. Despite it being that 'simple' its offense is one of the most efficient in all of college basketball. Coming into Saturday's matchup, Iowa averaged 9.2 made 3s per game while shooting 36.8 percent from three. The Hawkeyes average 84.2 points per game -- fourth in all of college basketball.

Indiana, on the other hand, is the complete opposite team as it shoots just 34.1 percent from three but just 31.9 percent in conference play.

Through the first 35 minutes, Indiana had controlled Iowa's three-point shooting, but eventually the dam broke and the floodgates opened.

"I thought Iowa made shots when they had open looks," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "And we struggled to make them tonight in that area."