Three keys to an Indiana win over Maryland

The Hoosiers are desperate to get back in the win column as they travel to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins this weekend.

Like Indiana, the Terps have also experienced their fair share of struggles so far this season, and both teams are looking to get back on track as they aim for bowl eligibility.

Indiana is coming off a blowout loss to Ohio State, while Maryland is looking to rebound after a loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Last year the Hoosiers beat the Terps at Memorial Stadium by a score of 27-11, the game where Michael Penix Jr. suffered his season-ending injury.

Maryland is currently favored by 5.5 points in a game where Indiana likely needs to pull off the upset to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Here are three things the Hoosiers need to do to leave College Park with a victory.