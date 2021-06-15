 TheHoosier - Three and Out: Three offensive questions IU has to address before opener
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-15 11:43:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Three and Out: Three offensive questions IU has to address before opener

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

With than 90 days until the season opener at Iowa, TheHoosier.com takes a look at three questions surrounding the Indiana offense heading into that Sept. 4 clash against the Hawkeyes.

Here is a look at those three questions.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}