It has been 33 seasons since Indiana last beat Michigan on the football field.

At 2-0, Indiana will look to change that this Saturday when the Hoosiers take on a Michigan team that lost last week to rival Michigan State and enter with plenty of questions surrounding Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, who are 19-1 at Memorial Stadium.

In order for Indiana to pick up a win, three big things have to happen. We examine them here.