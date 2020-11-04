 Three and Out: Keys to an Indiana win over Michigan
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-04 09:57:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Three and Out: Keys to an Indiana win over Michigan

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

It has been 33 seasons since Indiana last beat Michigan on the football field.

At 2-0, Indiana will look to change that this Saturday when the Hoosiers take on a Michigan team that lost last week to rival Michigan State and enter with plenty of questions surrounding Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, who are 19-1 at Memorial Stadium.

In order for Indiana to pick up a win, three big things have to happen. We examine them here.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}