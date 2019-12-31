After suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the very game that earned Indiana the right to play in the Gator Bowl, linebacker Thomas Allen won't be able to join his Florida-native teammates on the field, but he still has a role and can still make an impact for the Hoosiers.

The state of Florida has been a key to Indiana’s rise as a football program in recent seasons, as the Hoosiers have developed a recruiting pipeline into the Sunshine State and deployed in-state recruiting tactics unusual for a program and a state with as much distance between them as Indiana and Florida have.

On the 2019 roster, 24 players are from the state of Florida, so it’s fitting that Indiana would cap its most historic Tom Allen Era season in that state. Throughout bowl practices following Indiana’s win against Purdue and the ensuing announcement, the state of Florida has been a constant in the narrative surrounding the program, whether it be players playing in front of home crowds, Tom Allen returning to his days at South Florida or motivation to win at home.

Regardless of the reason, playing in the state of Florida is a key aspect of the Gator Bowl for the Indiana program. One particular Florida native, however, won’t be on the field for the Hoosiers. That’s Tom Allen’s son, Thomas, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury at Nebraska, the game that earned his team the right to play in the Gator Bowl.

“He’s down. It’s hard,” Allen said Monday before practice at Fernandina Beach High School. “He played in the state of Florida too. To come back to Florida and play would have been a dream opportunity for him. Just got to do it again in the future.”

There was no chance for Thomas to return for the bowl game when it was discovered what he’d done to his shoulder – injuries to his rotator cuff and labrum. He will need six months to recover after surgery in November and isn’t expected to be playing by spring ball in March and April.

When asked in November what Thomas was to do after surgery, Tom Allen said “he needs to put his coach’s hat on” like senior left tackle Coy Cronk did when he suffered a season-ending injury against Connecticut in week four.

So when the media entered John Mellencamp Pavilion to watch practice in mid-December for the first time since fall camp in August, Thomas was on the field, his arm in a sling and a crimson hat on his head, standing with the defensive coaches during 7-on-7 work.

“He’s in all our meetings and standing next to the linebackers the whole time, helping us and coaching us, walking us through things,” sophomore linebacker Cam Jones said.