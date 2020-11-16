EAST LANSING -- Another week, another historic moment for the Indiana University football team.

For the first time ever, Indiana has knocked off Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State in the same season.

For the first time under Tom Allen, the Hoosiers earned the Old Brass Spittoon.

For the first time in 33 years, the Hoosiers have knocked off a top ten opponent and Michigan.

And, for the first time in 33 seasons, Indiana is 4-0 in the Big Ten.

But, this is a team that is still hungry, wanting more.

Don't believe it, just ask head coach Tom Allen, who immediately noted his team's sloppy play and the fact they did not execute at times.

"One of the major things the guys wanted when we set our goals was win our trophy games and so that is what we did, we won our first trophy game,'' Allen said. 'We have not beaten them since I have been the head coach here and you know the history, we have not beaten them very often, recently. This is our first time winning here in East Lansing in 19 years.

"We just keep continuing to make history here, and this is a big win. It's a big win on the road and after such a devastating loss a year ago coming here, but I will tell you what, I think that was a real defining moment in our program. The way the players responded, the way I challenged them the rest of that game and kind of where we have gone since then has been pretty amazing.''

Still not convinced?

Take into consideration the words of quarterback Michael Penix, who was 25-of-38 for 320 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and avenged his only loss as a starter for the Hoosiers.

"We left a lot of points on the board today. We didn't execute at times and need to finish in the red zone," Penix said.