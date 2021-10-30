There's a silver lining, and his name is Donaven McCulley

At this point in the season, with the losses piling up, Hoosier fans are trying to find every silver lining they can to distract themselves from the overwhelming disappointment of a season it has been.

Sometimes they are hard to find. The defense's stellar play week in and week out, Peyton Hendershot's continued reliability, and the ever so fleeting hopes for Indiana to clinch a bowl game.

On Saturday in College Park, the silver lining was a true freshman quarterback wearing number zero. His name is Donaven McCulley.

Indiana announced about an hour and a half before kickoff that McCulley would be starting with a tweet saying, "time to shine…", and that he did.