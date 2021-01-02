TheHoosier - TheHoosierPod: Reaction to Indiana's Outback Bowl loss

TheHoosierPod: Reaction to Indiana's Outback Bowl loss
TheHoosier.com podcast is back and this week Paul Gable and Jordan Gould talk all things related to Indiana's 26-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl Saturday in Tampa.
