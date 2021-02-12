 TheHoosierPod: CJ Gunn commitment, Iowa + Northwestern recap, OSU preview
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-12 12:30:38 -0600') }} basketball Edit

TheHoosierPod: CJ Gunn commitment, Iowa + Northwestern recap, OSU preview

Trevor Gersmehl • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@trevorgersh

TheHoosierPod is back for a full breakdown from a busy week for Indiana basketball. Trevor Gersmehl talks about the CJ Gunn commitment, recaps IU's two wins over No. 12 Iowa and Northwestern and then previews Saturday's matchup against No. 4 Ohio State.

----

{{ article.author_name }}