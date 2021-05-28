The 'team' at the front of Mike Woodson's mind entering offseason

In the three months since Mike Woodson was named head coach of Indiana basketball, the theme of "team" has been prevalent. Woodson’s plans to resuscitate Indiana basketball begin and end with togetherness. Everything starts with this first offseason, which begins on June 10th.

The offseason is arguably the most critical time of the entire year for a basketball team. The work put into every weight-lifting session, individual workout, and practice is a direct reflection of on-court performance come November. Although individual improvement is essential, Woodson is focused on a team-oriented approach.

“I know if we’re going to be a big-time team that competes in the Big Ten it’s got to be everybody,” the long-time Knight disciple said in his press conference Wednesday. “If a player goes down, I’ve got to make that next player that is in line feel comfortable about stepping in and playing. That is what a team is all about.”