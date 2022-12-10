The stage is set for IU: '90 minutes away from forever leaving their mark'
Indiana head coach Todd Yeagley made it quite clear following IU's semifinal 2-0 win over Pitt on Friday. 90 minutes separates this team from a National Championship and making history for themselves and this program.
"They're 90 minutes away from forever leaving their mark," Yeagley said. "This has been a blast. The culture we've established is remarkable. It's cool that we've been able to represent it so well. It's hard to get back to a College Cup. We look forward to the opportunity."
Coming into Friday's matchup, it was Pitt who had been on an offensive tear. But also, facing a stout Indiana defense, it wasn't going to be easy for either squad. It never is with just two games remaining in the season.
Indiana forward Ryan Wittenbrink flipped any script and narrative early in the game, scoring the first of IU's two first-half goals just 14 minutes in. Tommy Miahlic added a second shortly before halftime to put a stranglehold on the lead.
"Obviously the culture that has been established here is pretty remarkable, and it's pretty fun to be a part of for all us," Wittenbrink said. "Obviously it's really hard to get back to a College Cup from where we were two years ago, and it's good to be back."
Despite a two-goal lead, it was the performance from goalkeeper JT Harms that kept the margin. He posted his fourth-straight shutout and helped lift the Hoosiers to a win.
Harms finished with three saves, none bigger than the pressure that Pitt put on down the stretch in the second half.
"This is something that has been coming along for a long time," Harms said. "We played a great schedule. We defend with 11 players. We have a fantastic back line. We've really improved. We're taking care of things."
"We got a confident keeper, a team that believes in defending as a whole, and some special players that can make plays," Yeagley said. "That's a nice formula, and that's what we always look for."
Indiana spoke on it this week -- the history of this program and big-time tradition that carries a lot of weight in situations like this.
Now, it's on to a 17th National Championship game and looking for its firs twin since 2012.
"It's always special to have an opportunity to play in a championship game. And this team — to all of you that I've spoke to about this group — it's been one heck of maturing this year," Yeagley said. "To evolve as we have and playing our best soccer of the year, all the details that are involved to be championship level."
A matchup against Syracuse awaits for a potential ninth National Championship for this Indiana program, Monday at 6:30 pm.
----
