Indiana head coach Todd Yeagley made it quite clear following IU's semifinal 2-0 win over Pitt on Friday. 90 minutes separates this team from a National Championship and making history for themselves and this program.

"They're 90 minutes away from forever leaving their mark," Yeagley said. "This has been a blast. The culture we've established is remarkable. It's cool that we've been able to represent it so well. It's hard to get back to a College Cup. We look forward to the opportunity."

Coming into Friday's matchup, it was Pitt who had been on an offensive tear. But also, facing a stout Indiana defense, it wasn't going to be easy for either squad. It never is with just two games remaining in the season.

Indiana forward Ryan Wittenbrink flipped any script and narrative early in the game, scoring the first of IU's two first-half goals just 14 minutes in. Tommy Miahlic added a second shortly before halftime to put a stranglehold on the lead.

"Obviously the culture that has been established here is pretty remarkable, and it's pretty fun to be a part of for all us," Wittenbrink said. "Obviously it's really hard to get back to a College Cup from where we were two years ago, and it's good to be back."