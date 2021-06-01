The Shaw Awards: CP3 Memorial Day Classic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Team CP3 along with The CBG Live Group gathered some of the most elite teams, from across the country together, to compete. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was in attendance and here are his awards.

THE ALPHA: Omaha Billew

The 2023 Rivals150 No. 6 prospect showcased why he is so highly thought of as a prospect. Blessed with incredible physical tools, the 6-foot-8 Billew is a broad shouldered, lengthy forward. He plays with a lot of pop and showcased vision, both in the open floor and in the half court. He mentions early offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Arkansas and Georgia.

TOP DEFENDER: Tyrell Ward

Ward proved to be a difference maker over the weekend. The 6-foot-5 wing was a presence on the defensive end, especially in the passing lanes. Ward played the point of the defensive looks using his length and his quickness to make it a struggle for the opposition. Ward has a top eight of Indiana, LSU, Georgia, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Miami, Maryland and Georgetown.

MOST EXPLOSIVE: Cam Whitmore

Whitmore showcased elite athleticism with a great motor and frame. He has upside as a multi-positional defender as he cuts well off the ball and made some threes off the catch as well. Whitmore has a June 4 official visit set with Maryland and unofficial visits set with Villanova (June 11), Georgetown (June 12) and Penn State (June 13).

BEST COURT VISION: Dug McDaniel

McDaniel has the crafty handle to get into the paint and attack his spots on the floor. However, it is his passing that really stands out. McDaniel delivers on target and those on-time deliveries create opportunities for everyone around him. McDaniel has an official visit set for Penn State for June 12 and Michigan for June 16.

TOP BUCKET GETTER: Skyy Clark

Clark showed an ability to take and make tough shots all over the floor. He was able to get to his spots against each opponent in this event. Clark committed to Kentucky in October and announced recently he will play his senior season at defending national champion Montverde (Fla.) Academy.

TOP SHOOTER: Bryce Lindsay

Lindsay carries possibly the most dependable jump shot along the East Coast. He went for eight threes in his game Saturday and six more in his game Sunday. With range out to 30-feet, the rising senior showed he can play as a combo or secondary ball handler as well. Lindsay is talking with Pittsburgh, VCU and Marquette about getting on campus in June.

MOST ELECTRIC: Robert Dillingham

Dillingham showcased a breakdown type of handle to go along with deft shot-making ability. The 6-foot-1 guard got to his spots, did so with a smile, and was able to knock down shots that brought everyone to their feet. Tennessee, Texas and North Carolina are the most recent offers for the 2023 Rivals150 No. 12 prospect.

BIGGEST STOCK RISER: Tarris Reed

Reed comes on the floor with a strong frame and long arms. This weekend he showed versatility on the offensive end of the floor. With range off the catch extending beyond the arc, he showed a go-to move over his left shoulder to go with pick and pop ability from 18-feet. Reed has strong arms and great touch and is a good area rebounder. He will visit Michigan State on June 1 and Purdue on June 7.

FIVE 2023 PROSPECTS TO WATCH

Jackson plays with a lot of pop, skill, and even with the double-double lock he still has a ton of upside to continue improving.



Holloway started the event off by knocking down 10 threes in his first game. The sophomore currently has offers from Virginia Tech and Syracuse.



Warren always seems to have things under control. He made shots from range, touched the paint at will, and showed excellent floor vision. Warren carries 20-plus offers currently with his last five coming from Kansas, Memphis, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Missouri.



Bowman showed shot making ability as well as explosion and the ability to handle the ball and initiate some offense both in the half and full court. Bowman has offers from West Virginia, San Diego State, Virginia Tech, Wichita State, Seton Hall and Georgetown.

