The risk, reward of landing Payne's commitment

On Monday, Cincinnati running back Gi’Bran Payne became the 14th commitment, the fifth four-star commitment, of what continues to seem like Indiana’s best recruiting class of the 21st Century — maybe of all-time — now ranked 18th in the country. If Payne’s performance on the field plays out as early indications suggest, he is the real deal. As a sophomore in one of the most prestigious programs in Ohio, Payne received limited carries with a stacked backfield and still managed nearly 800 yards and 13 total touchdowns. That’s enough to earn offers from schools like Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan, Penn State and other top schools, as he did before the 2020 season. But when his workhorse opportunity came during his junior year, his body caved to injuries. He only ran for just over 200 yards. Through no fault of his own, Payne’s recruitment began to trend South, as most prospects’ recruitments do when they can’t perform during their junior years. Given the nature of the 2020 recruiting landscape, it only emphasized this unfortunate truth.

Suddenly, offers were drying up with no way for Payne to prove he is still the same, if not a better running back than he was in 2019. Then, in the last month or so, Indiana and Deland McCullough came knocking. Those are the recruiting moves the Hoosier staff needs to continue to make to inch its way up recruiting boards and maximize talent on the field. With far less film to evaluate Payne versus other top national running backs, Payne likely became a risk for those schools initially interested, schools who don’t take risks when they don’t need to. Those offers became uncommittable as spots in running back rooms began to go. For the five schools he listed in his top-five in February: Penn State now has two running backs in the class, both rated higher than Payne; Notre Dame has one running back committed but didn’t make Payne a top priority for its potential second spot; Alabama has a five- and a four-star running back committed and also never came close to making Payne a priority for its potential third spot; Florida didn’t invite Payne to its key summer recruiting event that featured at least two other backs; Northwestern, where his 2019 teammate, Cam Porter, signed, was the most likely landing spot of the five.